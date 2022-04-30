Frank Lampard remains committed to Everton job despite relegation threat

Everton are facing possible relegation for the first time in 71 years but manager Frank Lampard said he remains "very committed" to the job.

Read more Liverpool keep pressure on Manchester City after derby win over Everton

Everton are in the relegation zone, in 18th place and two points behind 17th-placed Burnley, who have played one more game.

Lampard's team have six matches remaining this season and host Chelsea on Sunday.

"I am very committed," Lampard said. "I really don't want to get into the headlines or ins and outs of that, but absolutely [I am committed]."

The former England international was unwilling to discuss the consequences if Everton got relegated but promised to stay at the club as long as needed.

"Sometimes people from the outside ask me, because of the position we are in: 'Are you enjoying it, with all the pressures of it?' I absolutely love it," Lampard said. "I have been welcomed incredibly well by the fans and supported by them and I will do everything to get this club back to where I want it to be."

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Lampard will always be a Chelsea "legend" despite a painful end to his managerial run at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel was hired to replace Lampard at Chelsea following his dismissal in January 2021 and the pair will meet for the first time on Sunday.

The Chelsea manager said that Lampard, now in the Goodison Park hotseat, sent him a good luck message when he was appointed.

Aware that he could push Lampard's team closer to relegation with a victory at Goodison, Tuchel was quick to declare his admiration for Lampard.

"He sent me a very kind, respectful message after I took over at Chelsea that meant a lot," Tuchel said.

"I was a huge fan of him as a player and he is and will remain a legend at our club and this is a given. I was very happy when he wrote me that message and it was very gentlemanly."

He added: "I have never met Frank in person. I would love to meet him. We need the points, they need the points urgently as well."

Liverpool 2-0 Everton ratings