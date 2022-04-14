Barcelona train for Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt - in pictures

Barcelona must rediscover their home form in Europe if they are to get past Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

They have won just once at the Camp Nou in European competition this season – a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev during their unsuccessful Champions League group stage campaign.

In the Europa League, they have managed only draws with Napoli and Galatasaray at home before going through with away wins in the second legs.

Their quarter-final tie against Frankfurt is finely poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Germany. Ferran Torres grabbed a second-half equaliser for the Catalans in response to Ansgar Knauff’s stunning opener.

Barca coach Xavi was impressed by the quality of Frankfurt's counter-attacks and their pressing game when Barca were in possession.

"They are very good on the counter, they did that very well last week," he said on Wednesday.

Barcelona are currently unbeaten in 15 games and now sit in second place in La Liga, while Eintracht are ninth in the Bundesliga table.

But Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner says that, after the first leg result, "everything is possible".

And German international goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who made several superb saves in the first leg is also upbeat. "Anyone who doesn't believe in it now is in the wrong place," he said.

Frankfurt’s Brazilian defender Tuta will miss the game after his red card in the first leg.

Whoever wins at the Camp Nou will face either Lyon or West Ham United in the semi-finals.

To see the Barcelona squad training for the quarter-final clash, check out the photo gallery above.