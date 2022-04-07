Pedri and Dembele take part in Barcelona training ahead of Frankfurt clash - in pictures

The mood has certainly lifted at Barcelona in recent months following the dark days earlier this season.

Since the arrival of club legend Xavi Hernandez as manager in November, Barca have surged from ninth to second in La Liga and are currently on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions, which includes a stunning 4-0 victory over arch rivals Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last month.

Xavi arrived slightly too late to rescue Barcelona's Champions League campaign as the Catalans finished third in Group E to fall into the Europa League, where, given their current form, they are firmly among the favourites to win the title.

Having dispatched Napoli and Galatasaray in successive rounds, Barcelona next face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals, with the first leg taking place in Germany on Thursday night.

Ahead of the game, Barcelona players took the chance to familiarise themselves with Fankfurt's Waldstadion by taking part in a training session on Wednesday evening.

Among the players involved were Spanish midfielder Pedri - fresh from his sublime winning goal against Sevilla - and French forward Ousmane Dembele, who had been exiled from the first team but has since become a vital player for Xavi.

