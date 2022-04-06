Manchester City v Atletico player ratings: De Bruyne 8, Foden 8; Griezmann 6, Llorente 5

Manchester City took a slender lead from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final after Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned them a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a result City had to eek out against an Atletico side who had clearly travelled to England with the aim of simply denying Pep Guardiola's side opportunities.

Diego Simeone's outfit had frustrated City throughout the first half with their deep lying defending and reliance on only the occasional counter to threaten the hosts.

The Premier League champions were unable to turn their total dominance of possession into clear chances with Aymeric Laporte having one of the best opportunities after the break, but the defender's header from a corner was off target.

City kept their shape and moved the ball well but it took the introduction of substitute Phil Foden for the home side to find the missing ingredient.

Foden drew three defenders towards him before splitting the Spanish defence with a perfectly weighted pass to De Bruyne who slotted past keeper Jan Oblak with a side-foot finish.

