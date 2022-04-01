World Cup draw 2022: Defending champions France potential opponents for UAE

Kylian Mbappe and his defending champion France side lie in wait for the UAE after the draw was made for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The national team will be pitted against France, Denmark and Tunisia, should they navigate the remaining rounds of the qualifying pathway.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s side featured in Pot 4 of the draw for the finals, even though they are still two matches away from confirming their place at the competition.

They will play the Asian qualifying playoff against Australia in Doha on June 7, having beaten South Korea on Tuesday to reach that point.

If they are successful in that fixture, they will face Peru, who finished fifth in South American qualifying, a week later.

The winners of that match will advance to the finals, which will commence on Monday November 21.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino shakes hands with United Arab Emirates FA President Sheikh Rashid Humaid Al Nuaimi before the draw. Reuters

In Group B, England were handed a potentially explosive encounter against Scotland or Wales, depending on their playoff results, plus ties against Iran and the United States.

Favourites Brazil were drawn in Group G and will face Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in the finals.

Saudi Arabia were drawn in Group C, and will face Lionel Messi's Argentina, plus Mexico and Poland.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were top seeds in Group H and will play Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea - the side beaten by the UAE on Tuesday.

Draw

Group A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B

England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D

France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E

Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea