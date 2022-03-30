England v Ivory Coast player ratings: Sterling 9, Grealish 8; Aurier 2, Pepe 5

Manchester City's stand-in skipper the star of the show at Wembley

Luke Thrower
Mar 30, 2022
England cruised to a 3-0 win over 10-man Ivory Coast in an international friendly on Tuesday, set on their way by Raheem Sterling who created a goal for Ollie Watkins on his first start for his country and then scored the second.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Sterling, wearing the captain's arm band, battled to recover the ball before jinking past Serge Aurier and crossing for Watkins to tap in from close range for his second England goal.

Aurier picked up two yellow cards in quick succession, reducing the visitors to 10 men in the 40th minute, a few minutes before Sterling turned in a cross from Jack Grealish.

Defender Tyrone Mings sealed the win with almost the last touch of the game when he scored with a header from a corner.

Player ratings from the game can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.

Updated: March 30, 2022, 3:22 AM
FootballEnglandWorld Cup 2022
