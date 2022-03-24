Salah v Mane II: Rivals face off again in crunch World Cup qualifier

It’s Mohamed Salah v Sadio Mane again, with the two Liverpool strikers facing off as Egypt seek revenge for their African Cup of Nations final defeat by Senegal in February.

On that day in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde, Senegal beat the Pharaohs in a penalty shootout to win the cup for the first time, denying their rivals a record-improving eighth win in the continent’s blue-riband competition.

On Friday, the two Merseyside stars square up again in Cairo for the first of a two-leg World Cup qualifying tie. The second leg will be in Dakar four days later.

The stakes cannot be higher for two of Africa’s heavyweights.

Senegal have qualified for the World Cup twice, in 2018 in Russia and in 2002 in Japan and South Korea, when they surprisingly made it to the quarter-finals.

In contrast, Egypt’s qualification for the World Cup four years ago was their first appearance in the competition in nearly 30 years. They lost all three group matches – to Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia – disappointing millions of fans at home and thousands who followed the team across Russia. They also failed to progress from the group stage in Italy in 1990.

Liverpool duet Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Reuters

The Pharaohs will be looking to make amends for that poor showing, but they need to first get over the hurdle of Senegal. Not an easy task, although the loud chants of the 60,000 fans expected at Cairo stadium could give them an edge in the Friday clash.

Just as the case was in Russia when they scored two goals in 270 minutes of play, the Pharaohs were largely ineffective up front in this year’s Afcon. In the seven matches – four of which went into extra time – they only scored four goals.

Not a good record when your attacking trio includes one of the world’s most prolific scorers in Salah.

“The Senegal tie is difficult. It is a team that possesses distinguished skills, physical strength and superb fitness,” said prominent football commentator Hassan El Mistekawi.

“Both teams have a 50/50 chance of qualifying for Qatar.”

Egypt's Portuguese head coach Carlos Queiroz. AFP

Coached by Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, the form of several members of the Afcon squad has dropped in the six weeks since the final against Senegal, largely due to fatigue from heavy club schedules, according to another football commentator, Sabry Sirag.

“I am wondering whether it is possible for Queiroz to get them ready in the short time the squad is together ahead of the match,” he said. “Still, we are the much better side as a team. Senegal has a wealth of individual talent but they don’t work together as well as we do.

“It’s vital that we don’t concede in Cairo. Even a goalless draw will not be bad. If that is the case, Senegal will throw everything up front in their home leg and we will have a chance of scoring on the fast break.”