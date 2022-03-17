Brighton vs Tottenham player ratings: Cucurella 7, Maupay 4; Son 5, Kane 8

Harry Kane was on target as Tottenham Hotspur kept alive their Premier League top-four hopes with a 2-0 victory at Brighton.

Cristian Romero put Spurs in front in fortunate fashion, deflecting Dejan Kulusevski's low shot past helpless Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and into the bottom corner.

READ MORE Frank Lampard wants Everton to overcome relegation 'fear' ahead of Newcastle clash

Kane doubled the away team's advantage when he slotted home a left-footed finish past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after being put through by Rodrigo Bentancur.

It was Kane's 95th goal away from home in the Premier League, a new record, and sealed a thoroughly deserved win for Antonio Conte's men who moved up to seventh in the table, three points behind fourth place Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

The England captain's finish took him past Frank Lampard's 177 Premier League goals with only Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208), Andrew Cole (187) and Sergio Aguero (184) now above him in the list.

"It is an outstanding achievement for him but we are talking about a world-class striker," said Conte. "I am pleased for Harry to score in this way because at the start of the season he struggled a bit and didn't score a lot and now he knows very well with this team he has great opportunities to score in every game.

"In my opinion we are playing very well and improving a lot with the ball and also tonight we also showed solidity defensively."

The alarm bells will now be ringing for Brighton manager Graham Potter whose side remain 13th but have won just once in their last 10 matches.

You can see the player ratings from last night's match in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.