Premier League predictions: City win Manchester derby, Arsenal close in on top four

It is derby weekend in Manchester with City and United clashing at the Etihad Stadium.

When the two teams met in November, City strolled to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford — a defeat that saw United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer take a big step closer to his exit from the club.

Ralf Rangnick is now in charge of the Red Devils and while their form has been mixed since the German's arrival, United have lost just once in the league and are on target for a Champions League place.

City are top of the pile but have Liverpool threatening to overcome what once seemed like an unstoppable run to retaining their title.

Before that crunch clash, we have a seven-game schedule on Saturday to wade through, starting with Leicester City against Leeds United at the King Power Stadium. Aston Villa then play host to Southampton, Burnley face Chelsea at Turf Moor, Brighton travel north to take on Newcastle, Norwich face Brentford at Carrow Road, while Wolves are at home to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool's clash with West Ham United at Anfield brings the day's proceedings to a close.

On Sunday, Watford tackle Arsenal at Vicarage Road which is followed by the City v United clash, while Tottenham Hotspur are up against Everton on Monday night.

