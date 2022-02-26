Al Ain manager Serhiy Rebrov satisfied with win at Kalba

Al Ain tightened their grip on top of the Adnoc Pro League title with a 2-0 victory over Kalba on Friday.

Kodjo Laba and Soufiane Rahimi scored in either half for Serhiy Rebrov’s side to stretch their winning streak to four and take their tally to 42 points, nine ahead of closest challengers Al Wahda.

“We endured a different style of play from Kalba but we anticipated that and managed to overcome the challenge,” Rebrov said.

“We created many scoring opportunities throughout the game and scored a goal each on either side of half time. What was more important was to win the three points from this game.”

Al Ain took the lead on 26 minutes when Laba converted a penalty after the referee consulted VAR.

Rahimi doubled the lead past the hour when he was set-up inside the area by Laba.

Al Jazira outclassed bottom side Emirates 3-0.

Jazira’s Serbian defender Milos Kosanovic was on target from the set piece on 37 minutes to set the platform for the visitors.

Abdoulay Diaby doubled the lead two minutes into the second half before Zayed Al Ameri sealed the game four minutes from time for the defending champions to move up one place to fifth in the league.

Al Nasr suffered a 4-0 thrashing to Khor Fakkan and Ajman beat Al Orooba 3-0.