Messi, Mbappe and Neymar train with PSG ahead of Real Madrid clash - in pictures

Kylian Mbappe was out on the training pitch with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates on Monday ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg match against Real Madrid.

Mbappe, whose contract with the Parisians runs out in the summer, has long been linked with a move to Real, who they meet at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

It is understood PSG turned down a huge offer from Real last August to keep Mbappe for at least one more season and team him up in attack with new arrival Lionel Messi and Brazilian star Neymar.

The 23-year-old, who has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 the past three seasons, said to Amazon Prime last week: “I have not made my decision. The fact we are playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things.

“Even though I am free to do so, I am not going to go and talk to our opponents. I am focused on beating Real Madrid and then we will see.”

On Friday, Mbappe scored the winner against Rennes to move on to 21 goals for the season, more than teammates Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi put together.

“He is already one of the greatest players in PSG's history,” captain Marquinhos told broadcaster TF1. When asked if he had tried to convince Mbappe to stay, he added: “Of course.”