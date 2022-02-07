Barcelona ratings v Atletico Madrid: Jordi Alba 8, Dani Alves 7, Adama Traore 7

Barcelona gave their top four La Liga hopes a major boost on Sunday by beating Atletico Madrid 4-2 at Camp Nou.

Atletico took an early lead through Yannick Carrasco but Barcelona came storming back with four goals in 40 minutes with Jordi Alba equalising with one of the goals of the season before Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Dani Alves all struck before half time.

Barca survived a late fightback from Atletico after Luis Suarez headed in against his former club and Alves saw red with 20 minutes left.

A statement victory returns Xavi Hernandez's side into the top four for the first time since September, with Atletico now two points behind in fifth.

New signing Adama Traore started for Barca while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came on as a second-half substitute.

“It was an important victory, against the defending champions,” manager Xavi Hernandez said. “It was the best Barcelona of the season during some parts of the game. If we keep working hard like this we will lose very few matches.”

