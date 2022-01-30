Morocco hit training ground ahead of Afcon quarter-final clash with Egypt - in pictures

On Sunday evening at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde, two giants of North African football go head-to-head for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Unbeaten Morocco face an Egypt side led by Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, with the winners advancing to take on hosts Cameroon, following their quarter-final victory over Gambia on Saturday.

Morocco reached the last-eight after beating Malawi 2-1 in the first knockout round having won two and drawn one in the group stage. Egypt, meanwhile, bounced back from losing their opening group game to Nigeria and haven't conceded since, edging Ivory Coast on penalties in the last round to set up the meeting with Morocco.

Ahead of the match, the Morocco players - including Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi and Sevilla forward Munir - took part in a training session as they aim to keep alive their bid for a second Afcon title and first since 1976.

