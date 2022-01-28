Lewandowski, Haaland, Sane: Bundesliga 2021/22 top scorers and most assists - in pictures

We take a look at who are the German top-flight hot shots and supply kings

Gareth Cox
Jan 28, 2022

It is breather time for the Bundesliga this week as the German top-flight takes a break until February.

Messi, Payet, Mbappe: Ligue 1 2021/22 top scorers and most assists - in pictures

It will be no surprise to anyone that Bayern Munich once again lead the way, topping the table with 49 points from 20 games, six points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund who in turn are eight ahead of Bayer Leverkusen in third.

Marooned in last place are SpVgg Greuther Furth, sitting 10 points behind second-bottom Stuttgart and nine shy of Augsburg in 16th.

Last season's top scorer was also no surprise as Bayern's prolific Pole Robert Lewandowski banged in a record-breaking 41 goals, 13 ahead of Andre Silva at Eintracht Frankfurt and 14 clear of Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland.

Lewandowski's teammate Thomas Muller topped the assist chart, laying on 20 goals for Bayern. Frankfurt pair Filip Kostic and Daichi Kamada were second and third supplying 15 and 13 goals for teammates, respectively.

You can find out who is leading the way for goals and assists so far this season by flicking through the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: January 28th 2022, 5:35 AM
