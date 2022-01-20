Algeria's Afcon title defence ends with humiliating loss to Ivory Coast

The holders bade farewell to the Africa Cup of Nations, Algeria’s so-called Desert Foxes heading home with their tails between their legs. A campaign that struggled to lift off ended in humiliation with a 3-1 defeat to a confident Ivory Coast in what had been a must-win last group fixture for Riyad Mahrez’s men.

Mahrez missed a penalty in the second half, but by then the deficit was three goals, scored by Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Pepe, and the blunt finishing that has plagued Algeria since they arrived in Cameroon had become chronic. They did eventually register their only Afcon goal, a scant souvenir from a dismal two weeks, from substitute Sofiane Bendebka, but it was too little, too late.

Recent World Cups have made the first-phase elimination of defending champions seem less of a rarity, but unlike, say, Germany in 2018 or Spain in 2014, Algeria had every reason to believe form was with them coming to this Afcon.

Until last weekend, they were on an unbeaten run of 35 matches. They have now lost two crucial games on the trot. Quite what that means for morale going into their next competitive matches, the March play-offs for the 2022 World Cup, remains to be seen.

They were a picture of anxiety for too long in Douala. Mahrez had urged more spontaneity in the attacking third of the pitch ahead of the kick-off against the Ivorians. What he witnessed in the opening half was well-intentioned plans fizzling out into the same impotence that has suddenly overcome the deposed champions.

Mahrez, early on, fired a free-kick from a promising position into the orange wall formed by Ivorian defenders. There was the prospect of more such set-pieces, too, with the quick feet of Mahrez and Said Benrahma always a provocation for the ill-timed tackle.

From a corner, struck long, Aissa Mandi headed wide of the far post. From a short corner, cleverly conceived, Ismael Bennacer drove into the side-netting. Algeria sensed that the longer pass might find space behind the Ivorian back line.

There was wisdom in the theory, but insufficient poise in the final execution. Baghdad Bounedjah’s spectacular attempt to meet a high ball on the volley turned into an air shot. Youcef Belaili’s first touch was too heavy when he faced down goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare, and his connection scuffed when he again broke through to shoot.

Set against this clutch of half-chances, Ivory Coast were all efficiency. With two wingers, Max Gradel and Nicolas Pepe who are confident on either foot, they knew how to stretch Algeria and were 2-0 up by half-time thanks to goals from crosses.

The first was cut back by Pepe, and cooly volleyed home by Kessie. For the second, Ibrahim Sangare rose without impediment to meet Serge Aurier’s deep free-kick. The Algerian marking had been utterly awry.

There might have been more. Sebastien Haller, the Ivorian centre-forward, saw two low crosses pass just in front of his outstretched toe in front of goal. Pepe, the beneficiary of another Aurier surge down the Ivorian right, drew a reflex save from Mbohli. That was just a prelude. Pepe, confidence rising, combined with Haller to waltz into inviting territory and curl in his second goal in as many matches.

At 3-0 down, the die was cast for the champions. There would be further agonies. Algeria won a penalty, perhaps a fortunate one in that Belaili, after a teasing run, seemed to hurl himself to the turf under Simon Deli’s challenge. But VAR agreed with referee Victor Gomes in deeming a foul. Mahrez struck the spot-kick low and firm. It pinged back off the post.

Bendebka did finally make good on a well worked set-piece routine, and, off the bench, Islam Slimani, drew a fine save from Badra Ali Sangare. But Algeria had been well beaten and outthought by an Ivory Coast who claimed the summit of Group E and, with that, an enticing last-16 tie against Egypt.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone striker Kei Kamara missed a late penalty that ruined their chances of reaching the next round as they lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea, who finished second in Group E and progressed. The result meant Comoros Island are through as one of the best third-placed finishers.