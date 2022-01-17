Burkina Faso qualify for Afcon knockout stage

Cameroon held to a 1-1 draw by Cape Verde but still finish top of Group A

Ethiopia's midfielder Surafel Dagnachew, left, is marked by Burkina Faso's midfielder Adama Guira during their Afcon match at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on Monday, January 17, 2022. AFP
The National
Jan 17, 2022

Burkina Faso entered the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations after Cyrille Bayala’s first half goal helped them to a1-1 draw with Ethiopia and second place in Group A at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on Monday.

Bayala scored midway through the opening period but his goal was cancelled out by an 82nd penalty by Ethiopia striker Getaneh Kebede. However, that was enough to earn his side their only point of the tournament.

The result could have been worse for Burkina Faso. Goalkeeper Farid Ouedraogo, who was in the Burkinabe team after usual number one Herve Koffi tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, had to twice make excellent stops to deny Kebede.

Ethiopia are eliminated but will be pleased with a much better defensive performance, while 2013 finalists Burkina Faso have a lot to improve if they are to go deep in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Cameroon were held to a 1-1 draw by Cape Verde on Monday but the hosts still finished top of Group A.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored his fifth goal of the tournament to put Cameroon in the lead in the 39th minute before halftime substitute Garry Rodrigues equalised in the 53rd minute.

Rodrigues' back flick ensured Cape Verde finished with four points in third place in the standings. They are likely to advance as one of four best third placed finishers.

Updated: January 17th 2022, 6:15 PM
Africa Cup of NationsBurkina-Faso
