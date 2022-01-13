Desert Clasico: Real Madrid beat Barca 3-2 in extra time to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Federico Valverde finished off a stunning move in extra time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Barcelona in an exhilarating Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Real advanced to Sunday’s final against the winners of Thursday’s clash between holders Athletic Bilbao and La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Real from a counter-attack early in the first half, but Luuk de Jong equalised shortly before half time following a mistake by Real defender Eder Militao.

Karim Benzema put Real back in front 25 minutes into the second half, striking home on the rebound from inside the area, but a header by substitute Ansu Fati, who was making his first appearance since November, took the game into extra time.

Real claimed the winner from another counter-attack, with Rodrygo firing a low cross to the edge of the area. Vinicius dummied to shoot, which eliminated the entire Barca defence and left Valverde all alone to tap the ball into an empty net.

"I think it was a match between two great teams," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference.

"They controlled the possession but we conceded the first goal due to bad luck. There were no dominant or dominated [team]. We went back on purpose to look for the counter-attack. The three goals that we scored were spectacular."

Barcelona v Real Madrid ratings

Real beat Barca for the seventh time in eight Super Cup clashes but Barca coach Xavi thought his side deserved to win.

"We had it in our hands," he lamented. "We dominated Madrid for most of the game but we still lack experience, patience and effectiveness. We are close. We cornered Real. It is a pity."

Ancelotti praised his strikers Benzema and Vinicius, who between them have scored 29 Real Madrid's 45 goals in La Liga this season, but he is concerned about fatigue.

"It was a big physical effort," he said. "But we have held out well to the end. The fresh legs that came out from the bench did well. We are tired but happy."

Gerard Pique said Barcelona, who languish in sixth place in Spain 17 points behind leaders Real, are getting closer to being a team that can challenge for trophies again.

"I think playing like this we are going to start winning and start competing for lots of titles," Pique said.