Barca train despite Xavi's calls for 'decaffeinated' game with Mallorca to be called off

Barcelona coach Xavi has called for this weekend's "decaffeinated" trip to Mallorca to be postponed after his squad was ravaged by Covid-19 cases and injuries.

Xavi said he will be without at least 17 players for Sunday's La Liga game, with France defender Samuel Umtiti waiting to get the all-clear to play after recovering from Covid-19.

Covid has already ruled out 11 first-team players including Dani Alves, Philippe Coutinho and Jordi Alba.

"If the game's not postponed, it's ridiculous," Xavi told reporters.

"It is a decaffeinated game, for the show, for the fans

"We are in a limited situation because we have had 17 casualties, between 17 and 18, because today Samuel Umtiti has recovered, but it is the only one of the 11 cases that we had.

"We also have two suspended, six injured [players]," he added.

Several other Spanish clubs, including Mallorca, have reported cases but no match has been postponed yet.

Under Liga protocols, a club must have 13 players - at least five first-team members and one a goalkeeper - available to play a match. Vaccinated players can return as soon as they test negative.

