Liverpool v Leicester ratings: Gomez 4, Konate 8; Schmeichel 5, Vardy 7

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is happy to give up any home advantage and play in a one-off League Cup semi-final to ease the burden on his players.

After a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester, set up by Takumi Minamino’s goal in the fifth minute of added time to make it 3-3, Klopp’s side were drawn against Arsenal in the last four.

READ MORE Liverpool skipper Henderson wants player welfare taken more seriously in Covid crisis

The two-legged affair is due to be played in the weeks commencing January 3 and 10 but that comes after a run of five matches in 12 days for Liverpool and Klopp is not keen on the additional workload being placed on his squad.

“I think it would be better with one game absolutely,” he said after making 10 changes for the quarter-final with three academy players in his starting line-up and five on the bench.

“If there are two games, then we will play two games. But it would be helpful if there was only one.

“The draw has us at Arsenal, I’m fine with that, we play there and see who is better and go for it."

Leicester left Anfield kicking themselves having twice squandered a two-goal lead.

Jamie Vardy (two) and James Maddison had made it 2-0 and 3-1 to Leicester only for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and Minamino to respond.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.