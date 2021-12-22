Arsenal v Sunderland ratings: Nketiah 10, Pepe 9; Pritchard 8, Gooch 5

Gunners progress to League Cup semi-finals with hat-trick from striker out of contract in the summer

Luke Thrower
Dec 22, 2021

A first hat-trick for Eddie Nketiah guided Arsenal to a comfortable victory over Sunderland and into the semi-finals of the League Cup.

The back-up striker has reportedly turned down a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and is out of contract in the summer but shone in a 5-1 win which also saw Charlie Patino score on his first-team debut.

Liverpool youngsters handed the chance to become 'a proper legend'

Nketiah opened the scoring before Nicolas Pepe doubled the lead, while the in-form Nathan Broadhead scored his sixth goal in six games to pull one back for the Black Cats before the break.

Any threat of a shock was extinguished within 13 minutes of the second half as Nketiah provided two smart finishes and Patino came off the bench to add the gloss with a late fifth.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: December 22nd 2021, 3:35 AM
FootballArsenalLeague Cup
