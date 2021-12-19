Leeds v Arsenal ratings: Ayling 6, Harrison 5; Martinelli 9, Odegaard 8

Gabriel Martinelli fired a first-half double as Arsenal chalked up a third straight Premier League win with a classy 4-1 victory at injury-hit Leeds.

Martinelli’s brace put the Gunners 2-0 up in 28 minutes and when Bukayo Saka added a third just before half-time, Leeds appeared set for another thrashing.

READ MORE Defensive solidity deserts Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's side hunt for missing clean sheets

But Marcelo Bielsa’s side improved markedly after the break and reduced the deficit through Raphinha’s penalty before substitute Emile Smith Rowe’s late effort snuffed out any faint hopes of a fightback.

Leeds, in the middle of a daunting run of fixtures and hammered 7-0 by Manchester City in a club-record Premier League defeat in midweek, were without nine senior players through injury and suspension for what was the only Premier League game of the day as coronavirus outbreaks destroyed the rest of the fixture list.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.