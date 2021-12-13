Barcelona ratings v Osasuna: Pique 8, Busquets 7, Frenkie de Jong 5

Barcelona's horror week had even more disappointment as they conceded a 86th minute equaliser to end up with a 2-2 draw away at struggling Osasuna on Sunday.

After losing at home to Real Betis last weekend and being thrashed by Bayern Munich on Wednesday, Xavi Hernandez's team could only manage a point against Osasuna, who are now winless in eight league matches.

What made the result tough to swallow was the manner of Osasuna's equaliser, coming late in the game after Nico Gonzalez and Abde Ezzalzouli, both 19, had set them on course for victory.

Instead, Chimy Avila drove into the corner to secure a draw for Osasuna after David Garcia had earlier levelled for them.

"Our young players are the positive but in general it's negative," manager Xavi said after the game. "The players who make the difference in the club right now are 17, 18 and 19 years old.

"It is good for the future of the club, but it says a lot about the current situation. They are so young that they cannot be expected to perform every week. It's a difficult situation that needs time and patience."

