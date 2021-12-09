Champions League team of the group stage: Two Liverpool stars and an Old Trafford legend

Barcelona’s 17-year run of reaching the Champions League knockout rounds ended this week after their heavy defeat at Bayern Munich.

Barca were thumped 3-0 by the German giants and the five-time European champions were relegated to a dismal — and deserved — third place in Group E.

Bayern’s perfect six straight wins started with a 3-0 win at Camp Nou in September, and the repeat result in Munich allowed Benfica to jump ahead of Barca and into the round-of-16 draw on Monday.

Only 15 of the 16-team lineup in the knockout stage were known on Wednesday night.

The Atalanta-Villarreal game to decide who will finish runner-up in Group F was postponed by heavy snow in the northern Italian city of Bergamo. The group was already won by Manchester United before they drew 1-1 with Young Boys at Old Trafford. Uefa have asked Atalanta and Villarreal to try again on Thursday evening.

A grim evening for Spanish sides saw Sevilla join Barcelona in being eliminated.

Lille, the team lowest-ranked in the group stage, grabbed top spot in their group by beating Wolfsburg 3-1 in Germany. Salzburg beat Sevilla 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 as runners-up.

Defending champion Chelsea and Juventus had already sealed their round-of-16 places from Group H.

Juventus will be in the pot of seeded teams with the other group winners in Monday’s draw, where the unseeded pot now includes Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

