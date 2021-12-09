Bayern Munich v Barcelona ratings: Davies 8, Sane 8; Busquets 4, Pique 4

Barca crash out of Champions League after heavy defeat in Germany

Luke Thrower
Dec 9, 2021

Barcelona are out of the Champions League after losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich.

Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane, with a fierce 30-yard strike, put Bayern in control before half-time and on their way to securing a 100 per record in Group E.

READ MORE
Barcelona's humiliating downfall leaves new coach Xavi seething

Jamal Musiala added a third goal just after the hour mark as five-time European champions Barca were eliminated from the group stages for the first time since 2000.

Barcelona’s demotion to the Europa League was confirmed by Benfica’s 2-0 home victory over Dynamo Kiev.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: December 9th 2021, 4:31 AM
FootballChampions LeagueBayern MunichBarcelona
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Bayern Munich v Barcelona ratings: Davies 8, Sane 8; Busquets 4, Pique 4
An image that illustrates this article Barcelona's humiliating downfall leaves new coach Xavi seething
An image that illustrates this article Man United vs Young Boys ratings: Diallo 6, Greenwood 8; Ngamaleu 7, Rieder 8
An image that illustrates this article Salah continues to conquer all before him as Liverpool make UCL statement