Bayern Munich v Barcelona ratings: Davies 8, Sane 8; Busquets 4, Pique 4

Barcelona are out of the Champions League after losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich.

Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane, with a fierce 30-yard strike, put Bayern in control before half-time and on their way to securing a 100 per record in Group E.

Jamal Musiala added a third goal just after the hour mark as five-time European champions Barca were eliminated from the group stages for the first time since 2000.

Barcelona’s demotion to the Europa League was confirmed by Benfica’s 2-0 home victory over Dynamo Kiev.

