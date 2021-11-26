Tottenham ratings v Mura: Kane 7, Alli 4 on a humiliating night in Maribor

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte got a harsh reminder of just how tough his job is going to be after the Spurs suffered a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Slovenian side NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Premier League side fell behind in the 11th minute after Tomi Horvat arrowed a fine shot into the top corner. Thereafter, Spurs midfielder Ryan Sessegnon was sent off for picking up two yellow cards inside 31 minutes.

Down to 10 men, Tottenham fought back as captain Harry Kane equalised in the 72nd minute. However, Amadej Marosa's 94th-minute deflected strike handed victory to the Slovenian side who were founded just nine years ago.

Player ratings from the shock defeat for Spurs in Maribor are below.

Spurs ratings v Mura

Pierluigi Gollini - 5. Showcased solid enough distribution and couldn’t do a whole lot to prevent either of the hosts’ goals.

Japhet Tanganga -5. Clumsy off the ball at times but had good positional work and looked threatening in the final third.

Joe Rodon - 5. Needs to show more confidence and physicality on and off the ball after constantly being caught ball-watching.

Davinson Sanchez - 4. Was turned inside out for the first goal and allowed lightning to strike twice for the second.

Ryan Sessegnon - 3. In what was supposed to be his big moment, Sessegnon allowed two silly challenges to ruin Spurs’ night in Slovenia.

Matt Doherty - 4. His one-dimensional play was exploited yet again in an uninspiring performance from the former Wolves man.

Oliver Skipp - 4. Sloppy, bad passing, lethargic and rarely looked like he wanted to be there. Overall, a bad night for Skipp.

Tanguy Ndombele - 5. Ndombele had nice bursts of energy when in possession but that can’t cover up his lack of influence on the game.

Dele Alli - 4. Wouldn’t have passed for a Championship player with his most eventful action being a scuffle that led to a yellow.

Bryan Gil - 5. Outmuscled from pillar to post in yet another example of the 20-year-old not being ready for the big time.

Harry Kane - 7. The Englishman had an evening to forget right up until a lovely chipped goal to equalise for Tottenham.

Substitutions: Ben Davies (on for Doherty 53') - 5. A bright spark going forward but appeared to slip in the build-up to Mura’s dramatic late winner.

Eric Dier (on for Rodon 54') - 6. Was fairly in control and tidied things up at the back whenever Mura looked to counter against the ten men.

Lucas Moura (on for Gil 54) - 7. Produced a nice pass for the equaliser and went close in the 89th minute after an uneventful cameo, to begin with.

Son Heung-min (on for Alli 54').- 6. Was quick, active and walked through Mura’s defence at times - but faded badly down the stretch.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - N/A. Initially helped to bring some stability to the midfield, although that disappeared as the game wore on.