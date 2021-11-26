Antonio Conte admits level of Tottenham 'not so high' after embarrassing defeat to Mura

It was a forgettable evening for Tottenham Hotspur as they suffered a humiliating 2-1 defeat by Slovenian side NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Premier League outfit fell behind in the 11th minute after Tomi Horvat arrowed a fine shot into the top corner. Spurs midfielder Ryan Sessegnon was then sent off for picking up two yellow cards inside 31 minutes.

Down to ten men, Spurs fought back and captain Harry Kane equalised in the 72nd minute, only for Amadej Marosa's 94th-minute deflected strike to give the side sitting fifth in the Slovenian top flight a famous victory.

Mura collected their first points in the inaugural Conference League at the fifth attempt. Spurs are second in the group and can no longer finish top to secure an automatic last-16 spot, although they can still earn a playoff place.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said he has quickly realised the level of his squad is "not so high" after an embarrassing night in Maribor against a club founded just nine years ago.

"After three weeks I am starting to understand the situation. It is not simple," said Conte. "At this moment the level at Tottenham is not so high.

"I must be honest and tell you that after three-and-a-half weeks, I am starting to understand the situation. I can tell you that the situation is not simple."

Conte has won a league title at each of his previous three clubs during spells at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan. But he warned he will need time to lift standards around the club.

"Someone [might] think that a new coach arrives and Conte won in the past and then I am a magician. But the only magic I can do is to work," he added.

"To bring work and work to improve, to bring my methods, my ideas of football. But we have to understand that we need time."