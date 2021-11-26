Rapid Vienna v West Ham ratings: Fountas 7, Petrovic 5; Yarmolenko 8, Lanzini 7

West Ham made it to the last 16 stage of the Europa League following a 2-0 victory at Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble in the first half secured top spot in Group H for David Moyes' team. It was a significant win for the Hammers as they have avoided a play-off in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.

Manager Moyes made eight changes to his side, resting the likes of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio. Even then, the team got the job done.

"Job done, yeah," said Moyes. "We did a professional job tonight and throughout the group stage we've done a good job.

"It's great credit to the players for the way they have gone about the job for a group relatively new to Europe.

"It's something I've not taken in yet. I knew we could get the job done but I think tonight we have not played as well as we have done, but we did enough to get us through."

