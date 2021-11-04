RB Leipzig v PSG ratings: Nkunku 8, Silva 6; Wijnaldum 8, Neymar 6

Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first two goals for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday but a stoppage-time penalty for RB Leipzig rescued a 2-2 draw in their Champions League Group A game.

The Dutchman, who had struggled this season after joining from Liverpool, struck in the 21st minute and headed in another goal six minutes before halftime.

Leipzig, eliminated from the competition with just one point from four matches, had taken the lead through Christopher Nkunku in the eighth minute and they missed the chance to double it when Andre Silva's 12th-minute penalty was saved.

Substitute Dominik Szoboszlai did better from the spot in second-half injury-time, however, to rescue a point for the Germans, semi-finalists in 2020.

The French side, without the injured Lionel Messi, are in second place on eight points, one behind Manchester City, who defeated Club Brugge 4-1 on Wednesday.

"We created a lot of opportunities but also gave a few away and that's why they stayed in the game," Wijnaldum said. "At times we made it easy for them.

"If you look at the end of the game we lost the ball too often. We also did not convert our chances. Maybe Leipzig deserved the point.

"I work hard every day and I'm getting to know my teammates better. Let's hope I can continue this form."

