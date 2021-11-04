Liverpool v Atletico Madrid ratings: Salah 8, Mane 8; Suarez 3, Felipe 1

Liverpool booked their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with two matches to spare after a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid.

This time there was no conceding of a two-goal lead as there had been in Madrid and at home to Brighton on Saturday after Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane’s first-half goals set up a record-equalling victory.

A harsh red card for Atleti defender Felipe for a challenge on Mane, who was targeted for 45 minutes before being substituted a half-time, aided the cause as Jurgen Klopp’s side made it four successive group wins for the first time.

Victory secured a 25th match unbeaten, equalling the Reds’ record as a football league club set between March and September 1982 under Bob Paisley.

More importantly it gave Klopp some much-needed breathing room in Europe as, with a seven-point cushion in group B, he can now afford to be more circumspect with his team selections.

