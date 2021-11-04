Al Wahda make it three from three to move to second in the Adnoc Pro League

Al Wahda outplayed Sharjah 3-0 to complete a hat-trick of wins and move to second in the Adnoc Pro League.

Omar Khrbin opened the floodgates in first half added time before Juan Pedro and Fabio Martins completed the scoring after the break in matchweek-9 at the Sharjah stadium on Wednesday.

Khrbin was quick to react to a rebound off Sharjah goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani to head home for the first.

Juan Pedro fired a low shot to double the lead on 64 minutes and Martins sealed the win when he tapped in a pass from Ismail Matar 10 minutes from time to seal the win.

The result took their tally to 17 points, four behind the leaders Al Ain, with both remain undefeated in the 14-team league.

Elsewhere, Baniyas ended a four-match winless run with a 3-1 victory over bottom team Emirates and Khor Fakkan outclassed Al Orooba 3-1 to climb into sixth spot.

Baniyas, runners up last season, were recording their second win after three draws and four defeats.

Nicolas Gimenez opened the scoring from a rebound and the Argentine midfielder doubled the lead with a fine volley that took a slight deflection before crashing into the back of the net.

Waleed Sabar narrowed the gap from a spot kick nine minutes from time but Isaac Thelin regained the two-goal lead with a superb solo effort in added time.

Khor Fakkan picked up precious points with a rousing 4-1 win against ten-man Al Orooba.

They opened the scoring courtesy of Douglas Willian on 16 minutes before the home side were reduced to 10 men following a second yellow for captain Ahmed Khamis.

Khor Fakkan capitalising on the numerical advantage with Falah Waleed curling in the second three minutes into the second half.

Raphael Guimaraes stretched the lead with a third 10 minutes later before the home side pulled one back through Saeed Obaid. However, that was as close as they came as Jassim Yaqoob Al Balooshi completed the rout with the fourth.