Barcelona train for crucial Champions League match after Koeman exit - in pictures

This is a particularly tumultuous period in Barcelona's history and it could get more so when they face Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Barcelona sacked manager Ronald Koeman after the defeat to Rayo Vallecano. Koeman, 58, was under pressure after his side lost to Real Madrid and the Vallecano loss was the fourth in six matches.

The club are still without a manager, with Xavi favourite to take over. However, they travel to Kiev under interim coach Sergi Barjuan and with more hope than conviction.

Barca will be missing Gerard Pique and Sergio Aguero through injury. Pique has a right calf strain, while Aguero is expected to stay in a hospital to undergo further heart tests after feeling dizzy before half time in the 1-1 home draw against Alaves on Saturday.

After losing both of their opening Champions League games 3-0 to Bayern Munich and Benfica, the Catalans gave themselves hope with a 1-0 win over Dynamo at home.

But another victory in the reverse fixture on Tuesday remains crucial, given Barca will finish the group stage at home to Benfica and then away at Bayern Munich, where defeat seems highly likely.