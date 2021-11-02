Ansu Fati goal earns Barcelona win at Dynamo Kiev in Champions League

Ansu Fati scored a second-half winner for Barcelona at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Barcelona had started their campaign with successive 3-0 defeats against Bayern Munich and Benfica but have now secured two 1-0 wins over the Ukrainians in a row.

Fati grabbed the 70th-minute winner with a powerful strike from 10 yards after Oscar Mingueza's right-wing cross deflected into his path.

“We are going to keep fighting,” said the 19-year-old Fati, who was making his 50th appearance for Barcelona. “We only depend on ourselves now and we will give everything we have.”

The win leaves Barcelona second in Group E with six points, two more than third-place Benfica, who lost 5-2 at runaway leaders Bayern Munich in a match that saw Robert Lewandowski mark his 100th Champions League appearance with a hat-trick.

The Spanish side have reached the last 16 in each of the past 17 seasons and will secure their place in the knockout stages if they beat Benfica at home on November 23.

Interim coach Sergi Barjuan was on the Barcelona bench in the first Champions League match since Ronald Koeman was sacked as manager.

They were without some key players because of injuries and illness, including striker Sergio Aguero, defenders Sergino Dest and Gerard Pique, who scored the winner against Dynamo at the Camp Nou.

Aguero will be sidelined for at least three months after suffering chest pains in the La Liga game against Alaves on Saturday.

The Argentine received treatment for several minutes on the pitch before being taken to hospital. “The goal was for Kun [Aguero],” Fati said. “This victory is for him.”

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele came off the bench in the 65th minute for his first appearance in several months.