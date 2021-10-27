Arsenal v Leeds player ratings: Smith Rowe: 8, Nketiah 7; Struijk 4, Phillips 7

Gunners boss impressed by Nketiah in League Cup victory

Luke Thrower
Oct 27, 2021

Mikel Arteta backed Eddie Nketiah to become a “top, top player” after he struck in Arsenal's League Cup fourth-round win over Leeds.

The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory as Calum Chambers scored just 21 seconds after coming off the bench before former Leeds loanee Nketiah tapped in.

It was just the 22-year-old’s second appearance of the season, his first coming in the third-round success over AFC Wimbledon, and he is out of contract in the summer.

England’s all-time record goalscorer at Under-21 level saw a move to Crystal Palace break down in the summer but, despite his limited minutes, Arteta is keen for Nketiah to sign a new deal with the club.

“We had a situation in the summer that we tried to resolve and we couldn’t either way,” he said.

“I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal. I’m happy to have him, he is our player, I regard him really highly and from my side I want him to stay.”

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: October 27th 2021, 3:33 AM
FootballLeague CupArsenalLeeds United
