Arsenal v Aston Villa ratings: Smith Rowe 9, White 8; Targett 3, McGinn 3

Arsenal turned on the style with a confident 3-1 home win over Aston Villa in the Premier League to extend their unbeaten run to six games in the competition.

The win moves the North London side up to ninth spot, level on 14 points with sixth-placed Manchester United, and there were real signs that manager Mikel Arteta is finally putting together a side with prospects.

Emile Smith Rowe delivered another excellent performance on the left of midfield, capping his display with the third goal, but there was a good shape and confidence to the entire team.

A Smith Rowe corner led to the opening goal with Thomas Partey's attempted headed glancing off his shoulder and going in the far corner to give the Gunners' a 23rd minute lead.

The hosts doubled their advantage before the break with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang driving home after his penalty was saved by Villa's former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Smith Rowe made it 3-0 in the 56th, finishing a counter-attack by cutting in from the left and seeing his low shot go in off the post after a deflection.

Villa pulled a goal back eight minutes from the end when Jacob Ramsey curled the ball into the top corner after Leon Bailey burst across the front of the penalty area.

