Ansu Fati signs long-term Barcelona contract with €1 billion buyout clause

Barcelona have tied down one of the most exciting young talents in world football to a new long-term contract after Ansu Fati agreed a new deal that runs until 2027, the Spanish club announced onn Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Spain international's new contract includes a buyout clause of €1 billion euros ($1.17b).

Fati burst onto the scene for Barcelona at 16, when he became the second youngest player in La Liga history, and has since set a host of records for club and country.

He achieved another milestone a week after his debut when he became Barcelona's youngest ever player to score in La Liga. Among his other records include becoming the youngest goalscorer in Camp Nou history and the youngest player to score and assist in the same La Liga game.

Fati quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the world, becoming the youngest player to score in the Champions League and the youngest player to score for Spain.

Fati, who inherited Barcelona’s No 10 jersey from Lionel Messi when the Argentine left for Paris Saint-Germain, came through the youth system at the Catalan club and has had to fight his way back from four surgeries to repair an injury to his left knee, suffered in November 2020.

Fati played his first game in almost a year last month when he scored after only a few minutes on the pitch as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Levante.

Barcelona and Fati will hold a news conference on Thursday to announce the deal.