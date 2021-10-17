Manchester City v Burnley ratings: De Bruyne 8, Silva 8; Cornet 7, Cork 5

Guardiola's team ease to victory against Clarets who had lost last four trips to Etihad Stadium 5-0

Adam Brown
Oct 17, 2021

Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne scored as Manchester City easily defeated Burnley again, this time 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

It was not the most efficient display by Pep Guardiola's side against winless opponents, but they did enough.

"After the international break it’s always a little bit difficult to come to a rhythm and I know how good Burnley are. They did really well, they have good players," Guardiola said.

"We did well in the second half and played really well and could’ve scored more goals. Good result, after the international break we take the victory and look what’s next."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was pleased with the result, as his team's previous four visits to the Etihad Stadium had ended in 5-0 defeats.

"We get nothing from the game but I was actually pleased with the performance against a top side," Dyche said.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.

Updated: October 17th 2021, 2:34 AM
