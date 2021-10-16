Watford v Liverpool ratings: Kucka 2, Masina 3; Salah 9, Firmino 8

Mohamed Salah was on fire as he set up Liverpool's commanding 5-0 win over Watford in Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge on Saturday.

Salah set up Sadio Mane's 100th goal in the Premier League and scored a brilliant goal of his own, showing why he is considered the best in the league. Roberto Firmino bagged a hat-trick as Liverpool reclaimed top spot.

The Egyptian star thus proved his huge value to Liverpool, who will be forced to concede some ground in their contract negotiations.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said has no doubts Salah is now better than even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We don't have to talk about what Ronaldo and Messi did for world football and how they were really dominant," Klopp said.

"But in this moment it is clear that there is no one better than him. It was a super pass for the first goal and his goal was absolutely exceptional. "He's in the mood to try things in the box and long may it continue."

