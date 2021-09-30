Spurs stars enjoy training as pressure mounts on Nuno Espirito Santo - in pictures

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be under more scrutiny as his side attempt to get back to winning ways in the Europa League after a recent slump.

The Portuguese coach won his first three Premier League games in charge, but three straight losses have put him under pressure as they prepare to face Slovenian side FC Moura at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday evening.

The quality of Spurs' performances in 3-0 losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea were concerning, but the way Spurs sank to a dismal 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday has caused alarm.

Nuno watched Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Deli Alli and his other stars work out before the encounter before saying: “I’m not worried about the judgments.

“What I’m worried about is how we can play better. How can we play better? The judgment, and the criticism, and the opinion and all of that is all part of it. And we have to deal with that.

"That doesn’t interfere with the way we work, it can only distract us. I’m very simple, telling you my focus is how can we improve, how can we improve."

Nuno is aware that fans are not happy with Tottenham's troubles, adding: "Of course we need their support, because the players and the team needs the support of the fans. But it's not the moment to ask them, it's the moment to deliver," he said.

"When you don't play well, and you don't perform, and the results don't go along, criticism is something that you have to deal with. So we understand it, it's up to us to react and to change it."