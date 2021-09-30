Spurs stars enjoy training as pressure mounts on Nuno Espirito Santo - in pictures

Tottenham manager has seen his slide slump to three three straight defeats ahead of Europa League clash with FC Mura

Dominic Hart
Sep 30, 2021

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be under more scrutiny as his side attempt to get back to winning ways in the Europa League after a recent slump.

The Portuguese coach won his first three Premier League games in charge, but three straight losses have put him under pressure as they prepare to face Slovenian side FC Moura at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday evening.

READ MORE
Premier League predictions: Chelsea and Spurs victorious, Liverpool and City draw

The quality of Spurs' performances in 3-0 losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea were concerning, but the way Spurs sank to a dismal 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday has caused alarm.

Nuno watched Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Deli Alli and his other stars work out before the encounter before saying: “I’m not worried about the judgments.

“What I’m worried about is how we can play better. How can we play better? The judgment, and the criticism, and the opinion and all of that is all part of it. And we have to deal with that.

"That doesn’t interfere with the way we work, it can only distract us. I’m very simple, telling you my focus is how can we improve, how can we improve."

Nuno is aware that fans are not happy with Tottenham's troubles, adding: "Of course we need their support, because the players and the team needs the support of the fans. But it's not the moment to ask them, it's the moment to deliver," he said.

"When you don't play well, and you don't perform, and the results don't go along, criticism is something that you have to deal with. So we understand it, it's up to us to react and to change it."

Updated: September 30th 2021, 9:27 AM
Tottenham HotspurEuropa LeagueHarry Kane
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Spurs stars enjoy training as pressure mounts on Nuno
An image that illustrates this article Champions League team of the week: Cristiano Ronaldo and the Moldova magicians
An image that illustrates this article Al Wahda's Omar Khrbin fires late equaliser to deny Al Ain
An image that illustrates this article Ronald Koeman on brink at Barcelona after Benfica thrashing