Juventus v Chelsea ratings: Bonucci 7, Chiesa 7; Jorginho 5, Lukaku 6

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa's strike 10 seconds into the second half earned his side a hard-fought 1-0 win over holders Chelsea in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

After a subdued first half with few chances, Chiesa exploded into life after the restart, rifling in what proved to be the winner on the end of Federico Bernardeschi's clever pass.

Chelsea continued to dominate possession but struggled to create a killer opening, while Bernardeschi wasted a glorious opportunity to make it 2-0 after Chiesa again breached the Blues' backline.

The one big Chelsea opportunity came and went late on as Romelu Lukaku, who had a very quiet evening, blazed over after turning Juve captain Leonardo Bonucci inside out.

The home side held on to continue a fine start to their Champions League campaign under returning coach Massimiliano Allegri as they sit top on six points from two games, while Chelsea stay second on three points.

