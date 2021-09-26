PSG ratings v Montpellier: No Messi, Mbappe 6, Neymar 7, Gueye 8

PSG RATINGS: Keylor Navas - 7, Looked commanding whenever called upon, making good saves to deny Teji Savanier, Junior Sambia, Stephy Mavididi and Valere Germain. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain put on a solid display in the opening half to maintain their perfect record in Ligue 1 with Idrissa Gueye's fine goal inspiring them to a 2-0 home win against Montpellier on Saturday.

Senegal midfielder Gueye fired home from just outside the box at a packed Parc des Princes and substitute Julian Draxler wrapped it up late to put the capital side on 24 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Marseille who host RC Lens on Sunday and have two games in hand.

Nice are third after they got back to winning ways by beating bottom side St Etienne 3-0 away three days after conceding their first defeat of the season.

Champions Lille claimed their second consecutive win as Jonathan David's double gave them a 2-1 victory at Racing Strasbourg.