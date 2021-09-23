Chelsea v Aston Villa player ratings: James 8, Werner 7; Archer 7, Buendia 5

CHELSEA PLAYER RATINGS: Kepa Arrizabalaga: 8 - Made some big stops in the first half to deny Archer twice. He was unable to stop the equaliser and he made some big stops in the shootout to win the tie. Getty Images

Timo Werner scored his first goal of the season as a much-changed Chelsea side crept into the fourth round of the League Cup by beating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties after the Stamford Bridge clash ended 1-1 on Wednesday.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel made 10 changes to his starting lineup and German striker Werner took his opportunity to give his side the lead in the 54th minute as he headed a Reece James cross past Villa keeper Jed Steer.

Werner should have made it 2-0 almost immediately but shot wide and Villa responded with youngster Cameron Archer's superb header from a Matty Cash cross sending the tie to penalties.

Chelsea, who threw on Romelu Lukaku late on, forged ahead in the shootout as Villa's Marvelous Nakamba and Ashley Young both failed to score but Ben Chilwell struck the crossbar when he could have sealed it for the hosts.

Reece James made no mistake though as Chelsea set up a fourth-round home clash with Southampton.

In the photo gallery above, Luke Thrower has provided his player ratings from Stamford Bridge.