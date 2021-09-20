PSG ratings v Lyon: Messi 6, Neymar and Icardi both get 8, Mbappe 7

Messi replaced with 15 minutes remaining with game at 1-1 before sub Icardi nets injury-time winner

Luke Thrower
Sep 20, 2021

A late Mauro Icardi strike earned Paris St Germain a last-gasp 2-1 home victory against Olympique Lyonnais with Lionel Messi making limited impact on his Parc des Princes debut on Sunday.

Tottenham v Chelsea ratings: Kane 6; Thiago Silva 9, N'Golo Kante 8

Icardi headed home from Kylian Mbappe's cross four minutes into stoppage time after Neymar had levelled with a penalty following Lucas Paqueta's second-half opener as leaders PSG maintained their perfect record with 18 points.

Messi, in his third appearance for the capital side, hit the woodwork but failed to score and was substituted in the 76th minute.

Lyon, who made a stuttering start to the season, are ninth with eight points while Olympique de Marseille moved up to second on 13 points from five games after a convincing 2-0 victory against Stade Rennais.

Updated: September 20th 2021, 3:57 AM
Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1Lionel MessiFootball
