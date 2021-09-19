Brighton continue fine form as VAR denies Leicester

Brighton & Hove Albion players celebrate their victory as Jamie Vardy of Leicester City looks dejected at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Getty

Brighton and Hove Albion held on to a 2-1 win at home over Leicester City on Sunday after a controversial penalty and a Danny Welbeck header.

The Seagulls were aided by VAR in the game as Leicester had two equalisers ruled out in the final stages, with Harvey Barnes judged to be offside.

The hosts went ahead after 35 minutes when Leicester's Jannik Vestergaard was adjudged to have handled the ball and despite the replay showing he was being fouled by Neal Maupay the decision stood.

Maupay blasted home the penalty as Leicester players continued to remonstrate with referee Stuart Attwell.

Welbeck made it two right after the break, stealing in behind Jamie Vardy to score with a glancing header form a free kick.

Vardy pulled one back for Leicester in the 61st with a close-range finish after a delightful ball from Youri Tielemans. It was the striker's 150th goal for the club in his 250th Premier League appearance.

The Foxes had the ball in the net twice more before the final whistle but both times Barnes was judged to be offside as the hosts eked out a win.

The visitors first appeared to have secured an equaliser when Ademola Lookman scuffed a volley into the back of the net, but it was ruled out.

The assistant referee had raised his flag for offside with VAR upholding the decision, with Barnes in the line of sight of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and was offside as the ball came in.

Leicester then looked to have equalised for a second time, only for Wilfred Ndidi's header to be ruled out for another offside from Barnes, who was ruled to be obstructing Sanchez for a second time.

The win lifted Brighton to provisional third spot on 12 points, one behind leaders Liverpool and Manchester United, though they could be overtaken if Chelsea win at Tottenham later on Sunday.

Brighton manager Graham Potter said: "To get the three points against a side as good as Leicester, you have to be good in attack, good in defence, good in the bit in between and then a little bit of luck you need as well because you are playing against quality opposition so it’s nice for us to get that today."