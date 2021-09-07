Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and England players train for Poland clash - in pictures

England captain Harry Kane, centre, during a training session at Hotspur Way training Ground, London on Tuesday September 7 ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Poland. PA

England have bounced back from their Euro 2020 final heartbreak by resuming their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with successive 4-0 wins during this international break.

First up was the emphatic victory in Hungary amid ugly scenes inside the Puskas Arena that saw England players Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham subjected to racist abuse, while the visiting players were also booed before kick-off for taking a knee.

World football's governing body Fifa have vowed to take "adequate action" against Hungary, who had already been ordered by Uefa to play the next two Uefa-sanctioned matches behind closed doors due to similar abuse during Euro 2020 games in Budapest.

England maintained their form on Sunday as a much-changed side ran out comfortable winners over Group I's second-bottom team Andorra. Gareth Southgate's team have won their first five matches in the group, scoring 17 goals and conceding just once.

Up next for England is arguably their toughest test to maintain their perfect record when they visit second-placed Poland at the National Stadium in Warsaw on Wednesday.

The reverse fixture at Wembley in March saw England edge Poland 2-1, with defender Harry Maguire scoring an 85th-minute winner after Jakub Moder had cancelled out Harry Kane's first half penalty.

Ahead of the rematch, the England squad went through their paces at a training session at Tottenham's Hotspur Way training complex on Tuesday.

