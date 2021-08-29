Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick to pass 300 goals for Bayern Munich - in pictures

Robert Lewandowski celebrates his hat-trick during the Bundesliga match against Hertha Berlin. AFP

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrashed Hertha Berlin 5-0, with the Poland striker passing 300 goals for the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern took an early lead through Thomas Muller before Lewandowski struck either side of a Jamal Musiala goal.

Having scored a record 41 Bundesliga goals last season, Lewandowski has already netted five times in three league matches this term.

The 33-year-old latest goals ensured he has scored in every game for the last 16 matches across all competitions for Bayern, going back to a 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on February 15.

Lewandowski could have finished with four, having stepped over the ball to allow Mueller to score the early opener.

"Sometimes the first goal is the most important, it was right to leave the ball for Thomas - I knew he was there," said Lewandowski, who has scored three goals or more in 15 Bundesliga games in his career.

"We had the game under control and everything planned came off.

"I'm always hungry, I feel really good and I am always looking to reach the next level, always ready to improve."

Muller said Lewandowski is playing at "another level".

Lewandowski doubled the lead after Mueller's opener by heading into the net at the second attempt having first hit the cross bar as Bayern outclassed Hertha.

Hertha's fortunes did not improve when their goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow landed on Berlin captain Dedryck Boyata after clearing a corner and the pair banged heads.

Bayern's third came just after the break when Muller won possession and Musiala, 18, beat two defenders to fire inside the far post.

Musiala made way for Leroy Sane who answered recent jeers from Bayern fans by serving up Lewandowski's second.

Sane exchanged passes with Muller, then sliced through the defence on the left and gave Lewandowski a simple tap in for his 300th goal in all competitions for Bayern.

He completed his hat-trick when Joshua Kimmich's corner was flicked on to the back post by Tanguy Nianzou for Lewandowski to head home.

The rout lifted Bayern into second in the table, level on seven points but behind early leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who swept Augsburg aside 4-1 thanks to two early own goals, on goal difference.

