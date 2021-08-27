Europa League draw: Leicester to face Napoli, West Ham draw Genk, Lazio in tough group

Jamie Vardy and Leicester City have been placed in the same Europa League group as Napoli, Legia Warsaw and Spartak Moscow.

Leicester City will face Napoli, Poland's Legia Warsaw and Spartak Moscow in the Europa League this season after being drawn in Group C on Friday.

Leicester's Premier League rivals West Ham United, who are making their group stage debut in the competition, have been handed trips to Croatia, Belgium and Austria after being drawn against Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H.

PSV Eindhoven, runners-up in the Dutch top-flight last season, have been placed in a tough Group B, which also includes AS Monaco, Spain's Real Sociedad and Austrian side Sturm Graz.

Scottish champions Rangers were drawn in Group A, where they will play France's Olympique Lyonnais, Czech side Sparta Prague and Danish club Brondby, while Celtic are in Group G alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros.

This season's competition involves 32 teams, down from 48 last season, but will have an extra knockout round before the last-16 stage.

European football's governing body Uefa has also scrapped the away goals rule, with the winners of each two-legged group tie to be decided by extra time and penalties if level on aggregate.

The Europa League final will be held at Seville's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on May 18, with the group stages scheduled to start on September 16.

Europa League groups

Group A: Olympique Lyonnais, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby

Group B: AS Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw

Group D: Olympiakos Piraeus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Olympique de Marseille, Galatasaray

Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets, Midtjylland

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham United, Rapid Vienna

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

