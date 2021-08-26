Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli maintain perfect starts to the season

Al Ain’s Tunisian defender Yasin Meriah celebrates after finding the net against Emirates in the Adnoc Pro League. Courtesy PLC

Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli continued with their perfect starts while Kalba held defending champions Al Jazira to a scoreless draw in matchweek two of the Adnoc Pro League.

Al Ain moved to the top of the table after a 2-0 win over Emirates at the Hazza bin Zayed stadium on Wednesday.

Tunisian defender Yasin Meriah found the net from a Kouame Autonne assist to put Al Ain in the lead on 27 minutes before Kodjo Laba doubled the lead shortly before the break to send Emirates crashing to their second defeat.

A first-half goal from Igor Jesus gave Shabab Al Ahli a 1-0 win over Ajman at Rashid Stadium.

The Brazilian forward scored from outside the box to take his tally to three in three league games against Ajman.

Ajman thought they found the equaliser when Yorleys Mena rose to send a header into Naser’s net in the 72nd minute. However, the goal was ruled out for a handball after VAR check.

Kalba, who went down 1-0 to Sharjah in added time, continued to impress as they earned their first point when holding Jazira 0-0.

The home side even came close to snatching a goal deep into injury time but were denied by Jazira goalkeeper Ali Khaseif.

Khorfakkan returned with a valuable first point by holding Al Wasl to a 1-1 draw at the Zabeel Stadium.

The home side were off to a flyer when Michel Araujo struck two minutes into the game when he converted Fabio Lima's cross into Ahmed Dida's net.

Caique de Jesus cancelled that lead on 31 minutes superb assist from Youssef Al Ameri.

Wasl had an opportunity to regain the lead from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute, but Khorfakkan keeper Ahmed Dida saved Lima's effort to grab his team’s first point of the season.