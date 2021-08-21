PSG player ratings v Brest: Mbappe 7, Gueye 8, Icardi 5

PSG RATINGS: Keylor Navas 6 - No shots to deal with in the first half other than the one that found the back of the net. Redeemed himself in the second half with a good stop from a strike inside the box. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain were missing Neymar and Lionel Messi but recorded their third straight league win with a 4-2 triumph at Brest.

Substitute Angel Di Maria sealed the victory after a counterattack in injury time just as Brest threatened an equaliser.

Ander Herrera opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Brest’s defence could only half-clear Kylian Mbappe’s cross.

READ MORE Jurgen Klopp reveals talks with Mohamed Salah over new Liverpool deal

Mbappe capitalised on some more poor defending to head the visitors’ second goal in the 36th minute, but Franck Honorat pulled one back for Brest in the 42nd after Romain Faivre found him in space.

Brest forward Irvin Cardona should have scored shortly before Idrissa Gueye got the visitors’ third goal with a long-range effort inside the left post in the 72nd minute.

Steve Mounie set up a frenetic finale with Brest’s second goal in the 85th before Di Maria quashed the home fans' hopes of a surprise result with his late goal.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.