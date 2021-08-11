Out-of-favour Tammy Abraham trains with Chelsea ahead of Super Cup clash - in pictures

Manager Thomas Tuchel set to leave a number of top players on the bench for match against Villarreal in Belfast

Ajit Vijaykumar
Aug 11, 2021

Champion League winners Chelsea begin the new season in Belfast on Wednesday, with Villarreal their opponents in the European Super Cup.

Manager Thomas Tuchel revealed he will be leaving a number of players on the bench following a hectic season. Thiago Silva played for Brazil in the Copa America in July and Jorginho and Mason Mount started the Euro 2020 final. Ben Chilwell and Reece James were also in the England squad, while Cesar Azpilicueta was a semi-finalist with Spain.

Romelu Lukaku has unfinished business at Chelsea and is the finisher Thomas Tuchel needs

That means an opportunity for striker Tammy Abraham, who has fallen down the pecking order and started just two league games under Tuchel. The German said he understands Abraham's frustration, with the striker looking set to be replaced by Romelu Lukaku.

Reports in Italy claim Abraham could join former manager Jose Mourinho at Roma and the attacker seemed in good spirits during training on Tuesday with the possibility of game time in his sights.

"I can understand and this is the situation. It's quite a normal situation until the transfer window is closed. Tammy is one of the players where we constantly evaluate the situation and adapt to the needs," Tuchel said on the eve of the match.

"There is no news now, he is available for the starting XI tomorrow or to come off the bench."

Updated: August 11th 2021, 2:50 AM
