Barcelona-Catalunya GP talking points: Kimi Antonelli on roll, McLaren misery and Lewis Hamilton revival

Formula One pitches up at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya this weekend for Round 7 of the season.

Sitting in Montmelo, just north of the city, this track combines long, fast corners that punish weaknesses in aerodynamics, a lengthy main straight that rewards engine power, and a surface that chews through front tyres, with temperatures forecast to climb into the low 30s by race day.

With a teenager running away with the championship and several big names under pressure, here are the most interesting storylines heading into this weekend in Barcelona.

Can anyone stop Antonelli?

Kimi Antonelli has won five races on the spin and sits on 156 points, 66 clear of Lewis Hamilton and 68 ahead of George Russell.

In Monaco, he took pole, led every lap, set the fastest lap and won, the youngest driver to manage all four in one weekend, and the Italian media went mad for him, plastering him across their front pages, comparing him to F1 great Ayrton Senna.

So why is Russell so far adrift? “It's clearly something in my driving that's not helping the car at the moment,” the Brit conceded in Monaco, where he also acknowledged an obvious difference in style between the two of them.

Russell built his reputation on being a smooth driver, breaking as little as possible, but these new cars seem to reward Antonelli's aggressive nature and his ability to work heat into the tyres and bring them alive in a way his teammate cannot replicate.

The youngster can also benefit from the wisdom and experience of his race engineer, Peter Bonnington, Hamilton's old engineer, whose instructions in Monaco helped the teenager avoid any penalties and secure yet another win.

Unfortunately for Russell, he was hit with two penalties in the South of France, derailing his race. It must be said, the driver has been extremely unlucky this season, such as his car breaking down in Canada and yet he still believes in his chances to win, or at the very least challenge for the championship.

“I still very much believe in myself and know what I can do, and we’re not even 30 per cent of the way through, but there have been a lot of points down the drain.”

McLaren have run out of excuses

If McLaren are going to rescue this season, they must begin again in Barcelona. The track, with its long straights and sustained fast corners, should offer a better read on whether the MCL40 can recover the kind of form it showed in Miami, still the team’s strongest weekend of the year.

The champions are winless through six races, McLaren are already 126 points behind Mercedes in the constructors’ standings, and Lando Norris sits 98 behind Antonelli after consecutive retirements.

Norris has described a car that is “very difficult to drive, not very compliant, not very forgiving in any way,” while team principal Andrea Stella has admitted they had had issues “pretty much in all areas of the car”.

There is an aerodynamic load deficit, reliability has become a recurring concern, and the new power unit rules have made McLaren’s Mercedes customer status more complicated than it was in the previous era.

Oscar Piastri has at least given McLaren something to build on after managing fourth in Monaco and moving up to fifth in the standings, two points ahead of his teammate. Stella keeps invoking the famous 2024 turnaround and Barcelona should reveal whether another recovery is possible.

Hamilton's revival, on and off the track

Something has clicked for Lewis Hamilton. Back-to-back second places, in Canada and Monaco, have lifted him to second in the championship, and in Monte Carlo he drew level with Senna's record of eight podiums at the venue.

He says he feels like he is “having to remind people of who I am”. His preparation has changed due to his decision to abandon Ferrari's simulator, declaring, “I'm old school. I'm probably better without it."

Life beyond the cockpit looks brighter too as he has gone public about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, confirming the romance, and his mother Carmen has been travelling with him and was in the Ferrari garage in Montreal to witness his best result in red.

A content Hamilton has always been a quick Hamilton, but Barcelona is a dangerous circuit for Ferrari. The power deficit to Mercedes remains a concern, so Maranello’s immediate answer is an aerodynamic upgrade package focused on revised front wing airflow management and improving the quality of air reaching the floor and rear of the car.

Italian reports have put the potential gain at roughly two tenths of a second, with Ferrari hoping to claw back through balance and corner speed what it loses on the straights.

Charles Leclerc is desperate for the upgrades. He crashed out last weekend, insisting, “out of the four brakes, I had three brakes not working,” which provoked a statement of “great astonishment” from brake supplier Brembo. He will adopt Hamilton's brake configuration this weekend.

Red Bull face moment of truth

Which Red Bull turns up in Spain? In Monaco, Max Verstappen put the car on the front row, then barely made it beyond the start after a power unit forced him to return to the garage.

It was his second retirement of the season and left him seventh in the standings, 113 points behind Antonelli. Isack Hadjar, meanwhile, finished on the podium despite having to wrestle with the car, reminding the team that there is still performance to be exploited.

Barcelona ought to provide much-needed answers. Red Bull’s engine has been highly rated under the FIA’s new development allowance process, but reliability has repeatedly undermined that advantage, and Verstappen is expected to take a fresh power unit in Spain.

The question is whether the car can handle the demands of a circuit loaded with faster corners. Verstappen has already pointed to the weakness, saying “we've been quick on low-speed tracks with not too many high-speed corners, which I know that has been, from what I've seen so far this year, a bit our weak point”. Barcelona will provide a stern test.